Over 400 students from India, Nepal & Bhutan evacuated from Bangladesh: Meghalaya CM

Shillong/New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Friday that so far, 405 students from India, Nepal, and Bhutan along with some stranded tourists have been evacuated from Bangladesh into India through the Dawki Land Port along the state's border with the neighbouring country.

Sangma said that a large number of students from many parts of the world are studying in Bangladesh and they are now in an awkward position as violence has escalated there over protests by students demanding reforms in the quota system for government jobs.

Sangma said that a large number of students from Bhutan and Nepal and many tourists were also stuck in the neighbouring country, and some of them have come to Meghalaya.

Many Indian students choose Bangladesh for higher studies because of affordability and other socio-economic advantages.

The Meghalaya government has also activated a helpline -- 1800-345-3644 -- for the citizens from the state who may require assistance due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

The state government has also deputed the Additional Superintendent of Police of West Jaintia Hills district, Hiwot Rymbai, as the nodal officer for the purpose.

The External Affairs Ministry has urged Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday.

The High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions at various places in Bangladesh are available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by the Indian nationals.

Briefing media in Delhi on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 15,000 Indian nationals, including 8,500 students, reside in the neighbouring country.

He said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is monitoring the situation, while the High Commission in Dhaka will provide regular updates on the situation there.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.