Over 3L students disenrolled from Bihar schools for remaining absent

Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) The education department in BIhar has struck off the names of 3,32,000 students from the government schools.

The action was taken after these students remained absent from the school for more than 15 days without prior application and the reason.

The education department had asked the parents to submit affidavits with regards to their children remaining absent. Many of them did submit the same with the department, but the parents of 3,32,000 failed to comply, hence the action was taken, said an official on Tuesday.

According to the official, the department has removed the names of 46,000 students of Class 4; 44,000 of Class 5; and 39,000 of Class 6 and the rest belong to other classes.

The education department has already mentioned that students should have 75 per cent attendance to become eligible to appear for the board examination. Besides, if any student fails to come to school for three consecutive days, the pupil will have to file an application with the principal giving valid reasons. If their reasons are not found genuine, they will have to submit an affidavit before the principal of the school.

