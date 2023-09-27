Bayern cruise past Munster to advance in German Cup

Berlin, Sep 27 (IANS) Ruthless Bayern Munich progressed into the second round of the German Cup after trashing third-division outfit Preussen Munster 4-0.

The German giants took over from the starting whistle and marked the opener with just nine minutes played when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting slotted home a miscued clearance attempt from inside the box, reports Xinhua.

Bayern pressed the lower league side into their territory and increased the pressure as Frans Kratzig and Jamal Musiala tested Munster goalkeeper Johannes Schenk.

Preussen Munster showed signs of life as Malik Batmaz forced Bayern custodian Daniel Peretz from promising position.

Leon Goretzka had the chance to make it two by header, but Schenk was on guard and tipped the ball around the post in the closing stages of the first half.

The Bavarians eventually doubled their advantage moments later as Schenk was hapless when Konrad Laimer nodded home Goretzka's perfect cross to the far post in the 40th minute.

Bayern wasn't done with the scoring in the first half as substitute Kratzig volleyed home Joshua Kimmich's good build-up work from close range in the added time of the first half.

After the break, Bayern remained in complete control but seemed content with the three-goal advantage as chances were at premium.

Munster grew into confidence and created clear-cut chances in the closing period but neither Niko Koulis nor Joel Grodowski could beat back-up goalie Peretz.

Bayern put the result beyond doubt in the 86th minute when Mathys Tel slotted home from tight angle to round off the 4-0 victory on the road.

"As a coach you obviously don't like to lose games. The boys showed will. I would have liked to see my team scoring but I am still proud," said Munster coach Sascha Hildmann.

"We took business seriously and didn't allow counterattacks. We were vigilant through 90 minutes and scored three goals in the first half to put the game to bed. The second half was difficult as the substitutions disrupted the flow of the game," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

