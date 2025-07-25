Over 10,500 Indians imprisoned abroad, 43 on death row

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) A staggering 10,574 Indian citizens are currently imprisoned in jails across the globe, including 43 of them languishing on the death row, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, noted that the largest number of Indian prisoners has been recorded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where 2,773 Indian nationals are currently behind bars.

This is followed by Saudi Arabia with 2,379 inmates and Nepal with 1,357. Other countries with a significant number of Indian prisoners include Qatar with 795, Malaysia with 380, Kuwait with 342, the United Kingdom with 323, Bahrain with 261, Pakistan with 246, China with 183 and others.

On the other end of the spectrum, several countries have only one Indian prisoner each, including Angola, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Egypt, Iraq, Jamaica, Mauritius, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Sudan, Tajikistan, and Yemen.

Out of the 10,574 total, 43 Indian nationals are currently facing the death penalty in various countries. The highest number - 21 - are in the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia (7), China (4), Indonesia (3), and Kuwait (2). One Indian is on death row in the USA, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and Yemen.

The ministry clarified that due to stringent privacy laws in many countries, comprehensive details on imprisoned foreign nationals are not always available unless the individuals consent to disclosure. In response to the growing concern, the government has emphasised that Indian missions and consulates abroad closely monitor such cases and extend full legal and consular support.

Legal aid, consular access, and efforts toward early release or repatriation are undertaken through bilateral talks, judicial interventions, and, when needed, appeals for amnesty. Additionally, the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) is being utilised to provide financial and legal aid in deserving cases, particularly to assist with legal representation and repatriation costs.

The government also confirmed that it is actively engaging with Sri Lanka for the release of 28 Indian fishermen—27 from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry—currently held in Sri Lankan custody.

As India continues to engage globally, the safety and legal protection of its diaspora remain a growing priority for diplomatic missions abroad.

