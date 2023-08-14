Our stand is clear over construction of AIIMS Darbhanga, says Nitish Kumar

Patna Aug 14 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Central government has to construct AIIMS at the site earmarked by the Bihar government in Darbhanga.

While inaugurating the Phase-II of JP Ganga pathway and Lohia Path Chakra in Patna, Kumar said that people sitting in Central government are uselessly arguing over Darbhanga AIIMS.

"We have allotted land at Sobhan Bypass which is well connected with other roads. We are ready to construct four lane approach road. The place is also having good connectivity with places like airport and railway station. Our stand is clear. If they want to construct AIIMS, they have to construct it at the same place we have offered," Kumar said.

He said that the Bihar government will expand DMCH soon and the low lying areas will be filled with clay.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposal was to construct AIIMS inside the DMCH which was rejected by the Centre expert committee.

