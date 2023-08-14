BJP's Amit Malviya takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi over meeting vegetable seller Rameshwar

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he shared a picture of his meeting with Rameshwar, a vegetable seller.

"One should learn from the Gandhi family how to use the misery of a poor person for politics. Rahul Gandhi who does not even meet senior leaders of his party, meets Rameshwar ji," he wrote on X referring to Congress MP's meeting with the vegetable seller.

"Who wants to meet Rahul Gandhi in India today except associates of the Congress party?," Malviya questioned.

He further said, "Another poor's honour has fallen prey to Rahul Gandhi's hunger for power."

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad on Monday invited the vegetable seller Rameshwar, whose video made headlines highlighting the pain of the vegetable sellers and the poor amid the soaring prices of the vegetables and had lunch with him.

Gandhi took to X and wrote, "Rameshwar ji is a lively person. One can see the innate nature of crores of Indians in them. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata'."

He also attached a photograph of his with Rameshwar.

