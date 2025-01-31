Our government committed to inclusive development: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Jan 31 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday asserted that the state government has been committed to inclusive development of all communities.

Sangma attended the Open Session of the 3rd Annual Conference of the Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association (MHWA) at Purakhasia, South West Garo Hills. He said, “Our government is committed to inclusive development ensuring equal opportunities for all communities in the state.”

Sangma emphasised the importance of such conferences in understanding the unique challenges faced by different tribes and pledged support for their upliftment. A key highlight of the event was the submission of a memorandum by the MHWA, outlining key demands for the development of the Hajong community.

In response, the Chief Minister announced a Rs 7 lakh sanction from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant for the successful execution of the conference and an additional Rs 24 lakh for the completion of the Girls’ Hostel at Akhongre in Tura bringing the total sanctioned amount to Rs 48 lakh. He also announced funding for a dedicated ambulance for Purakhasia Anchalic MHWA and assured the construction of a temporary river protection wall from Dhubakora, Puran Bazar to Genapara.

On infrastructure, Chief Minister Sangma assured that the demand for a hanging bridge connecting Genapara to Dhubakona via Sosanghat would be taken up under the state’s Suspension Bridges Program to improve rural connectivity. He also acknowledged the need for better roads and public facilities in Hajong-dominated areas.

Responding to the Hajong community’s request for increased educational support, the Chief Minister assured that scholarships and other opportunities for Hajong students would be prioritised. He also encouraged Hajong women and weavers to utilise assistance under the CM Elevate Program, stating that the government is working to simplify the application process for state schemes at the block level.

Sangma also asserted the importance of preserving Hajong culture, assuring support for documentation and cultural promotion initiatives. He recognised the Hajong community’s contributions to Meghalaya’s development, particularly in agriculture, weaving, and public administration, and reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering them through targeted policies and programs.

The two-day conference featured cultural performances, exhibitions showcasing Hajong heritage, and discussions on economic and social development. The Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association expressed gratitude to the government for addressing key community concerns and reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside state authorities for the upliftment of the Hajong people.

