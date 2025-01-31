John Leguizamo joins cast of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’ continued to add more well-known faces in its cast.

Actor John Leguizamo is the latest one to join the cast of the film, reports ‘Variety’.

He will appear alongside previously announced cast members Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie and Jon Bernthal.

Universal shared last month that the film “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time”.

As per ‘Variety’, Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem ‘The Odyssey’ remains one of the oldest pieces of literature still read by modern audiences. It chronicles the story of Greek hero Odysseus during his tumultuous journey home following the Trojan War.

‘The Odyssey’ is set to debut in theaters on July 17, 2026. Nolan is set to write and will produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner. The film will be partly filmed in Sicily, which is notable for being a location for Odysseus’ wanderings in the epic. Shooting there is expected to begin in spring 2025 on the island of Favignana, considered the “goat island”, which many believe to be the place where Homer visualised Odysseus landing with his crew.

Comedian and actor Leguizamo’s career spans four decades, including memorable turns in films like “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” (which earned him a Golden Globe nomination), “Romeo + Juliet”, “Summer of Sam”, “Moulin Rouge”, “The Pest”, the “Ice Age” franchise, and “The Menu”.

His TV credits include “When They See Us”, “The Power”, “Waco”, “Bloodline”, and the MSNBC travel series “Leguizamo Does America”.

He received Emmy nods for both “When They See Us” and “Waco”. He has also performed multiple one man shows on Broadway, including “Freak”, “Sexaholix”, and “Latin History for Morons”, earning himself multiple Tony Award nominations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.