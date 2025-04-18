Vikram's Veera Dheera Soora to release on Amazon Prime on April 24

The Tamil cinema has seen the emergence of numerous talented actors, and Vikram is certainly one of the most versatile among them. With his unconventional choice of films, Vikram has developed a considerable fan base not just in Tamil Nadu but also in other states of the nation like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His new film, Veera Dheera Soora, will be coming out on Amazon Prime on April 24th, allowing his fans to stream it from their own homes.

A Star-Studded Cast

Veera Dheera Soora has a strong cast, which includes Vikram, SJ Suryah, and Sooraj Venjaramoodu. The plot of the movie is about Kaali (Vikram), who runs a grocery store and lives a simple life with his wife Vani and kids. But Kaali's past life comes back to haunt him, and he is compelled to face his demons.

A Unique Plot

The movie plot takes a gripping turn as Ravi (Prithvi) seeks the intervention of Kaali to assist him in killing the SP, Aruna Giri (SJ Suryah), who's out to finish off him and his son Kanna (Sooraj Venjaramoodu). When Kaali gets into this maze-like situation, the plot gets spun with unimaginable twists and turns.

From Theaters to OTT

Even though it had a great plot and an all-star cast, Veera Dheera Soora did not sell well at the box office. The movie hit theaters on March 27 during Ugadi, but it got lost among the other releases, such as Mad Square and Robin Hood. The mediocre reviews and failure to create buzz around the movie also worked against it. But the creators have opted to provide the film with a second chance by putting it out on OTT platforms.

A Second Chance for Success

The move to release Veera Dheera Soora on the OTT platform is a strategic one, keeping in mind the trend of audience moving to the online streaming platform currently. With its interesting storyline and gripping performances, the movie could find a new fan base and get the recognition that it is due. Vikram and SJ Suryah fans can eagerly wait to watch Veera Dheera Sooran on Amazon Prime and indulge in the action-packed suspenseful narrative.

One night. No rules. Only survival. A night that will change everything. 🔥#VeeraDheeraSooranOnPrime, April 24 pic.twitter.com/os8pfrjyUJ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 18, 2025

