L2: Empuraan OTT Release: Mohanlal's Blockbuster to Stream from April 24

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal delivered their industry's biggest blockbuster with Lucifer's sequel titled L2: Empuraan. The movie, despite opening to mixed reviews, emerged as one of the biggest hits this year. The stardom of Mohanlal, coupled with rich takeaways from Prithviraj Sukumaran, made its success possible.

Even though the movie landed in controversy and the makers were forced to cut scenes from it, it didn't stop the movie's run, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where Mohanlal enjoys superstardom.

At one point, L2:Empuraan was touted to touch the Rs.300 crore mark easily, but the shows got reduced owing to other Vishu releases in Malayalam. As a result, the movie's collection ended at around Rs 280 crores. This is a significant achievement for the Malayalam movie industry.

L2 Empuraan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

With nearly three weeks after its theatrical release, Mohanlal took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the film's streaming date. Sticking to the typical 4-week window between theatrical and OTT releases, L2:Empuraan will now release on JioHotstar from 24th April, which is 28 days after the film's release on the big screen.

The highly controversial yet money-minting film will also generate a lot of buzz and discussion online after its streaming release as well. Fans can now tune into JioHotstar at 12:00 AM on 24th April to watch and enjoy the movie.