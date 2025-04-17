Madras HC questions TN minister K Ponmudy over hate speech

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Thursday questioned Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ponmudy regarding his derogatory public speech against Saivites, Vaishnavites, and women, and sought to know what criminal action had been initiated against him by the state police.

The judge summoned Advocate General P.S. Raman during the hearing of a suo motu revision petition initiated in 2023 against Ponmudy’s acquittal in a disproportionate assets case.

Expressing displeasure over the minister’s remarks, Justice Venkatesh noted that such deprecatory comments against women and religious groups could not be dismissed as mere slips of the tongue, especially when video evidence circulating on social media suggested they were made with full consciousness.

Justice Venkatesh further pointed out that the Supreme Court had taken a stern view against hate speeches. He also observed that Ponmudy’s conviction and sentence in another disproportionate assets case had been suspended by the apex court under certain conditions of good conduct.

The judge warned that the suspension order could be revoked if it was found that Ponmudy had violated these conditions. Directing the Advocate General to verify with the Director General of Police the actions taken against the minister, Justice Venkatesh instructed that a report be filed by Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has removed Ponmudy from his position as Deputy General Secretary following widespread outrage over his comments made at a recent party meeting.

DMK MP and senior leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi publicly condemned Ponmudy’s speech, describing it as “unacceptable” in a strongly worded post on her X account.

She said, “The recent speech of Minister Ponmudy is unacceptable. No matter the context, such vulgar speeches are condemnable.”

The controversial remarks, delivered during a DMK workers’ meeting in Chennai within the past week, triggered a wave of backlash from political leaders, civil society groups, and the public.

In a video that has since gone viral, Ponmudy is seen using a sexually explicit analogy involving a prostitute to ridicule religious practices.

Referring to sacred Hindu symbols, he mockingly described the Shaivite horizontal tilak as a “lying down position” and the Vaishnavite vertical tilak as a “standing position,” reducing spiritual symbolism to crude innuendos.

Prominent singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada also criticised Ponmudy, saying: “This is the Forest Minister Ponmudy from Tamil Nadu. He previously held portfolios such as Science and Technology and Education. He describes this as a ‘joke’ because there’s a market for such speeches in public gatherings. The joke, sadly, is on us.”

The BJP strongly condemned the minister’s comments, demanding his immediate removal from the state cabinet.

BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy posted on social media: “Minister Ponmudy continuing in his post is shameful. CM Stalin, will you order Ponmudy’s arrest? He has maligned the women of Tamil Nadu with his comments.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.