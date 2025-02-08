Transformers One OTT: Chris Hemsworth & Scarlett Johansson Star on Amazon Prime!

After a five-month run in theaters, Transformers One is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. This animated sci-fi movie has already received positive reviews for its engaging story and strong performances. Directed by Josh Cooley, the film takes the Transformers franchise in a fresh direction, offering fans a new and exciting story.

The film is set on Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers. It explores the history of two iconic characters, Optimus Prime and Megatron. The movie shows how they were once close friends, but their relationship turned into a fierce rivalry. The story reveals how their friendship changed the fate of their world.

Transformers One features an impressive voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Scarlett Johansson, and Jon Hamm. Hemsworth, who makes his animated film debut in this movie, was drawn to the screenplay after reading it. He decided to take on the role of Optimus Prime and even worked to adjust his voice to bring a new layer to the character. Known for his charm and comedic timing, Hemsworth brought a unique touch to the film.

Critics have praised the movie for its exciting action sequences, strong animation, and humor. Despite a production budget ranging from $75 million to $147 million, the film grossed about $129.4 million worldwide, which was below expectations.

If you're a fan of the Transformers franchise or just love animated films, Transformers One is a must-watch. It's now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Don’t miss out on this thrilling adventure!