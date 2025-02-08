Top 10 Korean Movies and Series to Watch on OTT in 2025

Korean dramas (K-dramas) and movies have captivated audiences around the world with their intriguing plots, emotional depth, and stellar production values. Netflix continues to expand its collection of K-content, offering a range of genres from heartwarming romance to intense thrillers and gripping disasters. As 2024 and 2025 approach, here’s a look at some of the most highly anticipated Korean series and films making their way to the platform.

Squid Game (2021–Present): The Thrilling Final Season

The global phenomenon Squid Game is returning for its third and final season. After the release of season 2 at the end of 2024, fans won’t have to wait long for the dramatic conclusion to this survival thriller. Lead actor Lee Jung-jae will reprise his role, with the plot expected to bring an explosive end to the intense competition. While Squid Game concludes, its legacy continues with cast members like Kang Ha-neul involved in new projects such as Tastefully Yours. The third season promises to be one of Netflix’s most highly anticipated releases, concluding this iconic series in unforgettable fashion.

The Great Flood (2024): A High-Stakes Disaster Thriller

The Great Flood is a gripping new disaster film set to premiere on Netflix in 2024. Directed by Kim Byung-woo, known for his ability to craft high-tension thrillers, this film promises action-packed sequences, emotional depth, and a talented cast. The story will immerse viewers in a dramatic, high-stakes situation as it unfolds against a devastating natural disaster. The Great Flood is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of blockbuster disaster films.

Can This Love Be Translated? (2025): Romance Across Language Barriers

Can This Love Be Translated? is a 2025 K-drama that explores the intersection of love and language. The story follows Ju Ho-jin, a professional translator played by Kim Seon-ho, and Cha Mu-hee, a famous actress portrayed by Go Youn-jung, who hires him as her personal interpreter. As they navigate the complexities of language and emotions, the drama shows how love, much like communication, can sometimes be lost in translation but also has the power to bridge divides. This emotional romance is set to be one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025.

Revelations (2025): A Dark Mystery from the Director of Train to Busan

Director Yeon Sang-ho, renowned for the hit Train to Busan, returns with a new thriller titled Revelations. Departing from his previous action-horror work, this film delves deep into the realms of mystery and suspense. Revelations will tackle themes of blind faith and obsession, delivering a chilling exploration of human nature. Produced by WOW Point, the studio behind Parasyte: The Grey, this psychological thriller promises to be an intense and emotional experience when it hits Netflix in 2025.

Tastefully Yours (2025): A Romance of Food and Love

Set to premiere in 2025, Tastefully Yours is a delightful K-drama that blends food and romance. The story revolves around Han Beom-woo, a rich heir to a food empire played by Kang Ha-neul, and Mo Yeon-joo, a passionate small-town chef portrayed by Go Min-si. Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of culinary passion, where food is not just sustenance but a key player in their emotional connection. With its charming plot and delicious food-centric themes, Tastefully Yours is one to watch in 2025.

As Netflix continues to bring the best of Korean entertainment to its global audience, these upcoming K-dramas and movies promise to captivate viewers with unforgettable characters, thrilling plots, and emotional depth.