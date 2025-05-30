Thudarum OTT Release: Mohanlal Film Set to Break Streaming Records in JioHotstar Debut!

Mohanlal is one of the most successful actors in Malayalam cinema, and irrespective of his age, he is redefining his legacy with each passing year. Following a period of decline recently, Mohanlal made a significant comeback in 2025, securing two consecutive hits at the box office.

L2: Empuraan was Malayalam cinema's foray into making successful pan-Indian cinema. A sequel to Lucifer, Empuraan made history by becoming the highest-ever grosser from Malayalam cinema. Despite last-minute release troubles, L2:Empuraan ended up being a profitable venture for all parties involved, and the controversy the movie stirred only ended up helping the film.

Empuraan might not be a surprise, as the film was well promoted, but what came off as a giant surprise for Mohanlal and his fans was Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Neither Mohanlal nor the team promoted the movie rigorously, and those outside Kerala barely knew that another Mohanlal film was coming. Many were even surprised to see Mohanlal releasing a small-scale film right after the giant success of L2: Empuraan.

As they say, one cannot predict the audience's reaction to Thudarum. The word of mouth slowly started spreading, and the film ended up being a giant hit and the first Malayalam cinema to gross more than 100 crores just from Kerala alone. The movie was praised more than L2:Empuraan for showing Lalettan the right way, and the director was lauded for being a true fanboy of Mohanlal.

Thudarum's massive success at the box office led to the postponement of its OTT release. Initially supposed to land on JioHotstar from 23rd May, Thudarum started streaming on JioHotstar from 30th May. Ever since its release, fans have not been keeping quiet. They are taking to social media to rave about their favorite scenes and the fanboy moments Tharun Moorthy managed to blend in seamlessly in the narrative. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

The moment which whole theatre turns stadium🤯

Felt same vibe like #Lucifer kick scene💥

0:11. ഈ പ്രായത്തിൽ അങ്ങനെയൊരു ചാട്ടംചാടി കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ട് Auraയിൽ നിക്കണം എങ്കിൽ അത് ഇങ്ങേർക്ക്മാത്രം പറ്റുള്ളു💥

Just like a elephant🐘🥵#mohanlal𓃵 #Thudarum #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/4foNylRAob — Amal Anand K (@AmalAnandK714) May 30, 2025

Just Watched #Thudarum What a film it is.!! Superb acting, Excellent direction, Gripping screenplay but music and Bgm was Outstanding 👍👍👍👍 @Jakesbejoy @talk2tharun @Mohanlal also, Villian was excellent. #Thudarum Just Watch it #ThudarumOnJioHotstar — CSKESK (@suresh2357) May 30, 2025

I didn't/couldn't post anything about thudarum or Lalettan lately. I was running out of words, emotional and euphoric watching people celebrating my man❤️🥹I knew he would make a terrific comeback but this time it felt too personal. So, മലയാളത്തിന്റെ മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍ is back in full… pic.twitter.com/tGDSVUB6vk — The Malluminati🦉 (@Fanatic2255) May 30, 2025

As was visible from the audience's reactions, Thudarum was not just a hit on the big screen but is also a giant hit in its OTT debut as well. Malayalam cinema keeps giving excellent content and will continue to do so, with stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty leading from the front.