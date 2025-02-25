Thandel OTT Release: Netflix to Stream Naga Chaitanya’s Film Sooner Than Expected?

The much-anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, continues its impressive theatrical run after hitting the big screens on February 7. With strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim, the movie has successfully crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. The team recently celebrated this milestone with a grand success party.

Despite its achievements, Thandel faced piracy issues on its release day, leading the makers to hold a press conference to address the concern. However, this setback has not dampened its box office performance. Meanwhile, discussions regarding its digital release have already begun, sparking curiosity among fans.

When Will Thandel Stream on Netflix?

Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for Tandel, and if the platform’s recent release trends are any indication, the movie is expected to premiere within a month of its theatrical release. While big-budget films like Pushpa 2 follow a longer window, Tandel is likely to make its OTT debut much sooner.

According to industry buzz, Tandel is expected to start streaming on Netflix on March 6, with an alternate release date of March 14 also being considered. An official announcement from the streaming giant is awaited.

About Thandel

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Tandel is inspired by real-life events involving a group of fishermen from Matsalesam, a coastal village in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. While fishing in the waters off Gujarat, they were unknowingly captured by the Pakistan Navy and imprisoned in a Pakistani jail for months. The film showcases their struggle and the diplomatic efforts by the Indian government that eventually led to their release. Adding an emotional layer, the story also weaves in a romantic angle, making Tandel a compelling watch.