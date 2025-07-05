Thammudu Movie OTT Release: Nithiin Film to Stream Soon on Netflix?

Tollywood actor Nithiin has encountered significant challenges at the box office. Although Nithiin has had some memorable films in his career, he has also experienced forgettable ones, and the last few years have been particularly challenging for him. He hoped that Robin Hood would break his flop streak, but the audience didn't appreciate it.

Thammudu Movie OTT Release: Full Details!

Now, with Thammudu, Nithiin bagged yet another flop. Directed by Venu Sriram, Thammudu looked like a film that had a lot of potential and ended up being a messy outing with what it wanted to depict. Apart from the film's shooting style, Thammudu offers little to commend, despite Venu Sriram's evident dedication. The film was shot lavishly instead of focusing on crafting an appealing screenplay.

Now that the movie's box-office fate is sealed, discussions are going on over Thammudu's OTT release. Netflix may gain more appreciation for the film during its digital debut. Reports indicate that Netflix paid a high price to acquire the film.

Given Thammudu's box-office response, the outcome remains uncertain. If the movie gets an early streaming release on Netflix, According to reports, it's being discussed that Netflix is planning to make Thammudu available on its platform by the end of this month, which means that Nithiin's film will debut in less than a month on OTT if the same happens.