Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: Aamir Khan Keeps Mum on Film's Streaming Future?

As Bollywood and other industries fight against OTT platforms' dominance, where it's being reported that the streaming platforms are now in a position to directly control the release date of movies, it has made life difficult for producers and directors to abide by the rules.

For Hindi films, streaming platforms adhere to an 8-week release window, which is even longer for South Indian movies. Irrespective of the scale of the movie, all films will be released after their 4-week theatrical run ends, and producers are trying hard to fight this rule. While some makers believe that it doesn't impact their product, others, like Aamir Khan, want the theaters to survive and grow.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT: Will Aamir Khan Back Down?

Before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan was reportedly offered Rs.120 crores by Netflix for the film's digital release. But Aamir refused the offer and decided to make the final decision on Sitaare's digital release after its theatrical run.

Now, the film is out on the big screen, and the audience's verdict has been mixed towards the film that focuses on an unhappy basketball coach and how his life changes when he decides to take up coaching duties of a neurodivergent team. The film received mixed reviews, and it is uncertain whether Sitaare Zameen Par will break box-office records as Aamir Khan's previous films have done.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see if Aamir Khan finally gives in and ends up signing a deal with one OTT platform or the other. There is no update yet from the Bollywood legend, so he might just continue with the idea of not releasing his film on any OTT platforms at all and instead go for a Youtube release much later, where he can control the price and the timing.