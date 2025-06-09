Sitaare Zameen Par OTT: Aamir Khan's Controversial Decision to Backfire?

Aamir Khan should easily be considered the Celluloid Scientist of Hindi cinema. With his unique script choices, the legendary actor proved why he will always be the one name that's talked about the loudest whenever people talk about new-age Bollywood movies. Not that his earlier films are awful, but the wave Aamir Khan created since Dil Chahta Hai is spectacular.

However, Aamir Khan has also experienced significant failures in his career. Aamir Khan, once known as the master of success with multiple blockbusters to his name, has experienced a different journey since Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir's prestigious film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a remake of Forrest Gump, suffered a significant setback at the box office.

Aamir Khan's portrayal of the role did not resonate with the audience, and despite his tireless efforts to promote the film in various ways, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to generate the desired impact. At one point, Aamir even decided that he would quit acting and focus on producing good movies for his production company.

But something about Sitaare Zameen Par attracted him, and he wanted to don the acting hat again. Even though it's the remake of a hit Spanish film, Aamir is confident that his portrayal will bring in accolades from across the country. However, the legendary actor is taking a big risk with Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir made it clear that his film will not release on any OTT platform, even after 8 weeks. Typically Bollywood releases have the habit of releasing their movies 2 months after their theatrical release. For a considerable amount of time, Aamir Khan has been adamantly opposed to this practice, and now he is acting on his conviction to not allow OTT giants dictate the terms.

This move, while commendable, is of high risk, and if Sitare Zameen Par ends up being an average affair at the box office, there is a high chance of Aamir Khan reversing his decision and looking for some OTT platform or the other to release his movie.