Sirens OTT Release: Will There be a Season 2 For This Hit Netflix Series?

Netflix has been extremely successful with its international content, more than its Indian content. A lot of shows that silently released on the platform ended up being huge hits for the streaming service. After the success of Adolescence, which created waves on social media for its harsh portrayal of how social media has become the basement for teens to feel good or bad about themselves, Netflix has come up with yet another limited series in a different genre, this time focusing on the uber-rich and their manipulative behavior.

Titled Sirens, the limited series focuses on Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy), who attempts to reconnect with her estranged sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), during a tense weekend at a secluded New England-style island estate.

Popular actress Julianne Moore dominates with her magnetic presence as Michaela Kell, while Kevin Bacon plays her wealthy husband, Peter. People are loving this limited series for its dialogues and for exploring themes of family tension and social hierarchy—all of this unfolds in Michaele Kell's lavish estate.

Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of Sirens for Season 2, despite the series' widespread applause. Like Adolescence, where it was initially projected as a limited series and later, Netflix announced another season owing to the worldwide buzz it generated, the same could happen with Sirens.

The OTT giant is waiting for more people to watch the series first, and even though it's tough to replicate the massive success and buzz that Adolescence generated with Sirens, it can still be possible for Sirens to attract audiences who liked shows like The White Lotus.

Sirens falls into the same genre as The White Lotus, and even though the genres are similar, it remains to be seen if this show will also amass its own niche audience on Netflix who will demand a renewal after watching the first season.