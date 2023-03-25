Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi Web Series Sets New Record

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s debut web series Farzi has been declared the most-watched Indian series of all time. The web series Farzi has registered a record viewership of 37.1 million, according to a survey conducted by Ormax Media.

In terms of viewership, Raj and DK directorial Farzi has surpassed the like of Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur season 2 (32.5 mn viewers) Ajay Devgn's Rudra (32.5 mn viewers) and Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager (27.2 mn viewers).

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared the news of Farzi creating a new record for webs series.

“Farzi Fever...THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH,” Shahid wrote in the caption.

Farzi is a story of a street-smart criminal and a trigger-happy cop played by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi respectively. The series also features Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra.

