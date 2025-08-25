Shah Rukh Khan vs Brad Pitt: Chak De India Blasts Past F1 as OTT Fans Roar

Brad Pitt has scored one of the biggest hits of his career with Apple TV's new film F1, directed by Joseph Krasinski. The movie focuses on the Formula One tour and its trials and tribulations, and Brad played Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who makes a comeback at an age that's impossible to succeed on the racing track.

F1 worked its wonders majorly in the Indian subcontinent owing to the fact that the narrative is extremely similar to a lot of mainstream Indian films. Couple that with Hans Zimmer's score and Joseph Krasinski's team coming up with engaging drama, and the result is a $600 million riot at the global box office.

F1 grossed more than Rs.100 crores in India alone, and fans eagerly anticipated the movie's streaming debut. F1 landed for rent on Prime Video as well as on Apple TV, and social media fans didn't waste much time to draw cinematic parallels. One of the final scenes in the film witnesses Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes reacting emotionally to finishing first at the year-end Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and one fan liked it to India's spectacular sports drama Chak De! India's last moments.

After seeing the Indian Women's Hockey Team win gold, thanks to Kabir Khan's masterful coaching strategy in Chak De!, SRK's acting performance leading up to that winning moment is one for the history books. Theaters wept in praise of the actor that Shah Rukh Khan is, and it's exactly for this reason that many neutral movie-lovers also admire and respect SRK.

When Brad Pitt got compared to SRK's emotional performance, it didn't take time for the internet to school the original account and declare Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Kabir Khan as the best, and Brad Pitt's performance doesn't even come close. Many fans went on to declare that Shah Rukh Khan could do what Brad Pitt did in F1 in his sleep, but the same can't be said about Brad Pitt.

All in all, F1's OTT release evoked a nostalgic moment for a lot of Bollywood fans on social media as they revisited Chak De! India and Shah Rukh Khan's once-in-a-generation acting in the film.

First time ever Indians united to brutally attack a white over an Indian in quotes, since 1947.😭😭 https://t.co/691qNbL5GE — MehrFar (@mehrfar_a) August 24, 2025

Oh please FO!!! F1 isn't even 10% as good as Chak De India. https://t.co/BK9q3UR7ed — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi | गौरव नंदन त्रिपाठी (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) August 23, 2025

I'm yet to see a character in a sporting movie as layered and as well acted as Kabir Khan. Heck, I think this might just be Shahrukh's best ever performance So please, don't even dare take Brad Pitt and SRK's name in the same breath, and I'm not even bringing how fucked Pitt is https://t.co/BK9q3URF3L — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi | गौरव नंदन त्रिपाठी (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) August 23, 2025