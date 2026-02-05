The Raja Saab OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy Film?

After its theatrical run during the Sankranthi season, Prabhas’ horror-fantasy entertainer The Raja Saab is ready to find a new audience on OTT. The film will start streaming on Jio Hotstar from February 6, 2026, offering viewers a special surprise.

The streaming platform has announced that The Raja Saab will premiere in its extended cut, a move that has sparked fresh interest among fans. The extended version reportedly restores several scenes that were removed from the theatrical edit, including additional moments featuring Prabhas that are expected to enrich the storyline.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab blends elements of horror, fantasy, and commercial entertainment, and was released in theatres on January 9, 2026, across multiple languages. While the film received mixed reactions on the big screen, its OTT release could give it a second lease of life.

Trade analysts and fans alike are keen to see whether the extended cut manages to strike a stronger chord with digital audiences. The response on streaming platforms will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

The film is produced by People Media Factory and stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani in prominent roles, with music composed by Thaman.