Raid 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgan's thriller?

The much-awaited sequel of Ajay Devgn's 2018 blockbuster crime thriller, Raid, is all set to hit the theaters today, May 1. Ahead of the film's release to take the box office by storm, its fans are making wild guesses about its OTT release. As per a report, Raid 2 has also sold its digital rights to Netflix, one of the top streaming behemoths.

OTT Release Details

According to media reports , Netflix has picked up the digital rights of Raid 2, and the movie will be released on the platform in late June or early July 2025. This is after the typical 60-day theatrical window, a pattern that most big Hindi releases have followed, irrespective of their box-office success.

The Film's Plot and Themes

Raid 2 is directed by Rajkumar Gupta and features Ajay Devgn as Patnaik, who confronts Dada Manohar Bhai, a dominant business tycoon played by Riteish Deshmukh. The story revolves around corruption, political manipulation, and the tireless quest for justice by India's Income Tax Department.

Box Office Prospects

With its release on International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, Raid 2 is set to have a long weekend at the box office. The film's performance is eagerly awaited by fans and critics, and its later OTT release on Netflix is set to further increase its popularity.

Conclusion

Raid 2's OTT launch on Netflix will make the film accessible to more people, and fans will be able to watch the suspenseful story and acting from the comfort of their own homes. Its anticipated release in late June or early July 2025 means that fans will be able to watch the film online after it has been screened in theaters.

