GSEB Results 2025: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Science & GUJCET Results to Be Announced on May 2

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to declare the GSEB SSC (Class 10), HSC Science (Class 12), and GUJCET 2025 results in the first week of May. Students can check their results online by entering their six-digit seat number on the official websites — www.gseb.org, result.gseb.org, and gsebeservice.com.

According to the official notification, the GSEB HSC Science 2025 Result and GUJCET 2025 Result will be announced on May 2, 2025, at 9:00 AM, while the GSEB SSC (Class 10) Result will be declared on May 4, 2025, at the same time.

This year, the GSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025, while the Class 12 board exams for Science, General, and Vocational streams took place from February 27 to March 17, 2025. As per past trends, the GUJCET results will be released on the same day as the HSC Science results.

How to Check GSEB SSC, HSC Science, and GUJCET Results 2025 Online

Visit the official website – www.gseb.org Click on the result link – Choose SSC Result 2025, HSC (Science) Result 2025, or GUJCET Result 2025. Enter the six-digit seat number printed on your hall ticket. Submit the details and view your subject-wise marks and grade. Download and print the digital mark sheet or rank card for future use.

Official Websites to Access Gujarat Board Results 2025

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready and check the official portals on time to avoid delays or site crashes due to high traffic.