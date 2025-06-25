Raid 2 Movie OTT Release: At What Time Does Netflix Stream Ajay Devgn's Film?

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has greatly impressed audiences with his recent release, Raid 2, which serves as a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid. Ajay portrays an honest Income Tax officer, Amay Patnaik, in the movie, while the sequel intensifies the tension by pitting him against a corrupt politician, Riteish Deshmukh.

Owing to the sequel factor, Raid 2 worked big time in the theaters despite the mixed reviews from critics. Audiences flocked to the theaters to witness Ajay Devgn portray Amay and how he tackles adversities that come in his intriguing line of work. Ritesh Deshmukh also ended up being a terrific pick in the role of a politician.

Raid 2 Movie OTT Release: Netflix's Release Timing Revealed!

Despite catering to Ajay Devgn's fan service and deviating slightly from the plot, the movie remained true to its roots, providing blockbuster entertainment for both the star and the franchise's fans. Now, it remains to be seen how well Raid 2 performs on OTT.

Netflix, the OTT platform, has acquired the rights to Raid 2, preparing it for digital streaming starting on June 26. For those eagerly awaiting the film's release date, we have all the information you need. The film, releasing tomorrow (June 26, Thursday), will be available in the afternoon between 12:30-01:30 PM IST for viewers.

Now, it remains to be seen how much the streaming audiences love the film, and owing to the excitement that people have around the film, Raid 2 is surely going to attract more eyeballs on Netflix, especially during the first three days of it streaming. Ajay Devgn didn't rule out the possibility of another installment of this hit franchise.