Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murder OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Netflix has dropped the teaser for Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders, the much-awaited second instalment of its acclaimed murder mystery franchise. The film marks the return of inspector Jatil Yadav, who finds himself drawn into a dark and unsettling case where an entire wealthy and well-connected family is found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Abhishek Chaubey, the sequel promises to be even more gripping than the first film. The tone is intense, atmospheric and filled with twists, continuing the franchise’s reputation for gritty storytelling and strong character-driven drama.

Radhika Apte, who delivered a standout performance in the original Raat Akeli Hai, returns in a key role. Her presence adds weight to the narrative and sets the stage for another layered and emotionally charged performance.

The film arrives on Netflix on December 19, just a week before Christmas, making it a perfect year-end thriller pick for viewers who enjoy slow-burn investigations and tense crime stories.

With a chilling premise and a powerful cast, The Bansal Murders is expected to draw significant attention from fans of Indian noir and crime cinema. All eyes now remain on the full trailer and the clues it may reveal.