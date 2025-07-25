OTT Releases This Weekend: Maargan, Sarzameen, Rangeen, Mandala Murders Streaming from July 25

As the weekend draws near, leading OTT platforms are back with a power-packed lineup of fresh content. Whether you're into high-stakes crime thrillers, emotional dramas, or dark comedies, this week's digital releases promise something for every type of viewer. Top platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and JioHotstar are rolling out some of their most anticipated titles — across Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Here’s a curated guide to the top OTT releases hitting your screens this weekend:

1. Maargan (Tamil) – Crime Thriller

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika, P Samuthirakani

Tamil star Vijay Antony leads this intense crime thriller directed by debutant Leo John Paul. Set between Mumbai and Chennai, the film follows ADGP Dhruv, a top cop chasing a serial killer who uses chemical injections to murder. With eerie visuals and a gripping score composed by Antony himself, Maargan is a must-watch for thriller fans.

2. Sarzameen (Hindi) – Action Drama

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Star Studios, Sarzameen tells the emotionally charged story of an Army officer whose estranged son becomes a militant. Featuring a powerhouse cast and set against the stunning but volatile backdrop of Kashmir, the film explores identity, loyalty, and redemption.

3. Rangeen (Hindi) – Bold Comedy-Drama

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina

Rangeen brings a fresh, satirical look at modern-day relationships. The story follows Adarsh, a reserved editor who takes a wild turn in life after discovering his wife's affair — with a gigolo. His revenge? He becomes one himself. What follows is a mix of emotional breakdowns, humorous chaos, and a journey of self-discovery.

4. Mandala Murders (Hindi) – Mystery-Thriller Series

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla

Set in the mysterious town of Charandaspur, this Netflix original series follows detectives Rea and Vikram as they probe a series of ritualistic murders linked to an ancient secret society. Combining psychological twists with mythological legends, Mandala Murders promises an edge-of-your-seat experience.

5. Ronth (Malayalam) – Psychological Thriller

OTT Release Date: Now Streaming

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Lakshmi Menon

Already available for streaming, Ronth is a gripping Malayalam thriller set over a single night shift. The story dives into the complex relationship between two mismatched police officers as they face a moral and emotional crisis. Dark, intense, and atmospheric — this one’s a hidden gem.

6. Novocaine (English) – Action-Comedy

OTT Release Date: July 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson

Novocaine offers a quirky, high-octane take on the action-comedy genre. Jack Quaid stars as a pain-insensitive bank employee who turns into an unlikely hero when his girlfriend is kidnapped during a heist. His rare medical condition becomes his weapon, setting up an unpredictable and action-packed rescue mission.

From emotionally charged dramas and complex thrillers to laugh-out-loud moments and mystery-packed storylines, this weekend’s OTT releases are not to be missed. Whether you're looking to unwind with a comedy or dive deep into a suspense-filled investigation, there's a perfect pick waiting for you.