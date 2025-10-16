OTT Releases This Week Oct 10–18: Santosh, Kishkindhapuri, and 7 More Titles to Watch!

The weekend has arrived, and so has a new batch of exciting releases across your favorite OTT platforms. From crime thrillers and emotional dramas to horror tales and political thrillers, there’s something for everyone this Friday, October 17, 2025. Here’s a look at all the fresh titles dropping on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video, and more.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas (ZEE5)

Leading this week’s lineup is Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, a gripping Hindi crime thriller starring Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and Jitendra Kumar as Sameer, a seemingly mild-mannered college professor with a dark secret. The story revolves around a series of mysterious disappearances in Uttar Pradesh and the shocking truth that emerges from the investigation. Expect a gritty, intense ride packed with suspense and stellar performances.

Kishkindhapuri

For fans of regional horror, Kishkindhapuri offers a spine-chilling experience in Telugu. Blending traditional folklore with modern horror elements, the film promises to deliver eerie visuals, tense storytelling, and a few well-timed jump scares — perfect for a late-night watch.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali (ZEE5)

The Malayalam drama Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali focuses on relationships, uncertainties, and emotional complexities that define modern life. With a strong ensemble cast and realistic storytelling, this one appeals to viewers looking for heartfelt performances and grounded narratives.

Elumale

Adding diversity to the weekend slate, Elumale brings a unique storyline with layers of mystery and human emotion. While platform details are yet to be confirmed, early buzz suggests this one could be a hidden gem for fans of offbeat Indian cinema.

Madam Sengupta

This new thriller centers around power, deception, and ambition. Madam Sengupta unfolds with twists and tension, as its female lead navigates the murky world of politics and crime. Expect a story of intrigue, high stakes, and layered performances.

Good News (Netflix)

For those in the mood for something lighter, Good News arrives on Netflix. The film offers a refreshing break from darker genres and is expected to be a breezy, feel-good watch, ideal for a cozy weekend stream.

She Walks in Darkness (Lionsgate Play)

Political and psychological drama take center stage in She Walks in Darkness. The series delves into the intersections of power, morality, and identity, weaving a dark, slow-burning narrative that keeps you thinking long after the credits roll.

Santosh (Netflix)

Following its festival buzz, Santosh now makes its digital debut. The film explores justice, trauma, and redemption through the story of a woman caught in a complex investigation. Known for its nuanced writing and powerful performances, this one’s a must-watch for lovers of serious cinema.

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam (Prime Video)

For fans of Hollywood glamour and real-life scams, Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam offers a fascinating look into the world of deceit, luxury, and fame. The docu-style narrative dives deep into how ambition can turn into manipulation, making it a gripping weekend watch.

With nine fresh titles across genres and languages, this Friday promises something for every kind of viewer. Whether you want to unwind with a light-hearted story, immerse yourself in a gritty thriller, or get your adrenaline pumping with horror, the weekend binge list is full. Fire up your favorite OTT platform and get ready to stream.