OTT Releases This Week, May 26 - 31: Retro, HIT 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Criminal Justice S4 & More!

This week, OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video, and SonyLIV are bringing a mix of action thrillers, emotional dramas, biopics, and gripping docuseries. From Indian blockbusters to international releases, viewers have a wide variety of content to choose from for their weekend binge-watch.

Here’s a full list of major OTT releases this week:

Retro

Release Date: May 31

Platform: Netflix

Suriya and Pooja Hegde star in this action-packed romantic gangster drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, a box-office success, explores love, betrayal, and hidden secrets on a mysterious island.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Release Date: May 26

Platform: Netflix

This true-crime docuseries revisits the chilling 1982 Chicago incident where cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules led to seven deaths and triggered a massive investigation.

Agnyathavasi

Release Date: May 28

Platform: ZEE5

Set in the 1990s, this Kannada mystery follows a murder in a rural village. The film features a gripping storyline and strong performances by Rangayana Raghu and others.

Captain America: Brave New World

Release Date: May 28

Platform: JioHotstar

Sam Wilson returns as the new Captain America and faces a global crisis after meeting the U.S. President. The film stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4)

Release Date: May 29

Platform: JioHotstar

Pankaj Tripathi plays lawyer Madhav Mishra in this courtroom drama involving a father found holding a murdered nurse’s body after his daughter’s birthday.

HIT: The Third Case

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Netflix

Starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty, this crime thriller follows Arjun Sarkaar from the Homicide Intervention Team as he solves a murder spree.

The Better Sister

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Prime Video

A gripping thriller about two estranged sisters who reunite after a murder in the family. Starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.

Dept. Q

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Netflix

British detective Carl Morck heads a special unit solving old cold cases. From the creators of The Queen’s Gambit, this show offers intense mystery.

Kankhajura

Release Date: May 30

Platform: SonyLIV

Ashu, released after 14 years in prison, tries to rebuild his life but faces the return of his dark past in this intense crime drama.

Lost In Starlight

Release Date: May 30

Platform: Netflix

A heartwarming Korean animated film about an astronaut who falls in love before leaving for Mars.

A Complete Unknown

Release Date: May 31

Platform: JioHotstar

Timothée Chalamet stars as music legend Bob Dylan in this biopic exploring his early life and rise to fame.

This week’s OTT lineup promises something for everyone — from emotional journeys to edge-of-the-seat thrillers!