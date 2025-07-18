OTT Releases This Week July 16 to July 20: Kuberaa, Bhairavam, DNA, Special Ops 2, and More!

OTT platforms such as JioHotstar, Z5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will offer various new films and web series this weekend. Let's explore the films and web series that are accessible for online viewing. Let's start with The Summer I Turned Pretty, season 3.

Belly continues to date Jeremiah as she begins her junior year of college. Conrad, meanwhile, is pursuing medical training. Jeremiah's actions during spring break cause problems with trust. Conrad's visit brings up memories. Prime Video is currently offering Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty for streaming.

Kuberaa

A good-hearted Tirupati beggar is the subject of the crime drama Kuberaa. Unbeknownst to him, he becomes entangled in a conspiracy concerning a Bay of Bengal oil resource. Businessman Neeraj and former CBI officer Deepak use beggars for illicit transactions. Deva flees upon discovering the truth.

You may now watch this Telugu movie on Prime Video.

Special Ops Season 2

The focus of Special Ops Season 2 shifts from terrorism to AI threats and cyberwarfare. The plot starts with the murder of a senior officer and the abduction of a leading scientist, Dr. Piyush. Cyber specialist Sudheer plans a major attack on India's UPI system. Himmat Singh, a RAW agent, and his team swiftly move to thwart his plans. JioHotstar became the digital home of Neeraj Pandey's idea.

Untamed

A park special agent is the subject of Untamed. In Yosemite National Park, he looks into a murder. The body of a lady falls from El Capitan. It appears to be an accident at first. However, it turns out that she had been shot before the fall and was already dead. She was hunted, based on the evidence. You can watch the detective mystery starring Eric Bana on Netflix.

Bhairavam

The action drama Bhairavam is in Telugu. It is an adaptation of the Tamil movie Garudan. The narrative centers on three friends from childhood. When a dishonest minister embezzles temple finances, their close relationship is shattered. Z5 is currently offering Bhairavam.

The Bhootnii

Delhi's St. Vincent College serves as the setting for the Bhootnii narrative. According to a tale, single people can find love by praying at the "Virgin Tree" on Valentine's Day. However, the tree holds a sinister secret. Fans may stream the Bhootnii on Z5 right now.

Sattamum Neethiyum

The Tamil web series follows Sundaramoorthy. Outside the court, the bashful lawyer sees a father protesting the kidnapping of his daughter by burning himself alive. Sundaramoorthy courageously takes up the lawsuit after being moved by the act. Since Z5 acquired the streaming rights to the film, fans can now enjoy Sattamum Neethiyum.

