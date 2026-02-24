OTT Releases This Week February 24 – March 1, 2026: The Bluff, Ikkis, Accused and More!

A packed week of new films is coming to OTT platforms in India from 23 February to 1 March 2026, including action, drama, comedy and more across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Chaupal and ZEE5.

OTT Releases this Week, February 24- March 1, 2026:

1. The Bluff – Amazon Prime Video (25 Feb)

A pirate-era adventure starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, blending action and historical drama.

2. Ikkis – Amazon Prime Video (26 Feb)

A biographical war drama featuring Agastya Nanda as the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

3. One Battle After Another – JioHotstar (26 Feb)

Oscar-nominated black comedy-action drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

4. BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai – Netflix (26 Feb)

Animated action thriller with Baki Hanma facing legendary foes.

5. Ikk Kudi – Chaupal (26 Feb)

A Punjabi rom-com featuring Shehnaaz Gill in a double role.

6. Accused – Netflix (27 Feb)

Drama-thriller starring Konkona Sen Sharma about a gynaecologist fighting for her reputation.

7. Secret Stories: Roslin – JioHotstar (27 Feb)

A psychological thriller about a teen whose nightmares become frighteningly real.

8. Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – ZEE5 (27 Feb)

Marathi social drama about saving a regional school.

9. Black Phone 2 – JioHotstar (28 Feb)

Supernatural horror sequel with Ethan Hawke returning as the Grabber.

10. Bugonia – JioHotstar (28 Feb)