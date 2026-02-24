Braj Holi 2026 Dates: Full Calendar of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana Events

Braj Holi is considered one of the most spectacular and spiritually rich Holi celebrations in India. Held in the sacred land associated with Lord Krishna, the festivities in the Braj region go far beyond a single day of colour play. Spread across several days, Braj Holi includes distinctive traditions such as Laddu Holi, Lathmar Holi, Phoolon Ki Holi, Widow Holi, and Huranga.

In 2026, the celebrations begin on February 24 and continue into early March, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors from across India and abroad.

What Is Braj Holi?

Braj Holi is a traditional and devotional form of Holi celebrated in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh. The festivities take place across key towns, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon. Each location follows its own customs rooted in stories of Krishna and Radha.

Unlike Holi in other parts of the country, Braj Holi unfolds over many days with temple rituals, reenactments of mythological episodes, devotional singing, and community gatherings.

Braj Holi 2026 begins on February 24, 2026.

Braj Holi 2026: Important Dates and Events

Here is the complete celebration calendar for Braj Holi 2026:

February 24, 2026 – Laddu Holi (Barsana Radha Rani Temple)

The festivities open with Laddu Holi at the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana, where priests and devotees playfully throw sweets instead of colours.

February 25, 2026 – Barsana Lathmar Holi (Barsana)

One of the most famous events, Lathmar Holi, reenacts the playful legend of Krishna visiting Radha’s village.

February 26, 2026 – Nandgaon Holi (Nandgaon)

The celebration shifts to Nandgaon, where locals and visitors continue the colourful festivities with music and traditional rituals.

February 27, 2026 – Phoolon Ki Holi & Rangbharni Ekadashi (Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura)

A unique flower, Holi is celebrated where petals replace coloured powder.

March 1, 2026 – Chhadi-Mar Holi (Gokul & Raman Reti)

Devotees gather in Gokul for traditional Holi celebrations.

March 1, 2026 – Widow Holi (Vrindavan)

Widows in Vrindavan participate in a special Holi celebration, symbolising inclusion and social change.

March 3, 2026 – Holika Dahan (Mathura & Vrindavan)

Bonfires are lit after sunset to mark the symbolic victory of good over evil.

March 4, 2026 – Rangwali Holi / Dhulandi (Mathura & Vrindavan)

The main day of colour play is filled with music, dance, and festivities.

March 5, 2026 – Huranga Holi (Dauji Temple, Baldev)

Celebrated at the Dauji Temple in Baldev, this energetic event concludes the extended Braj Holi celebrations.

Braj Holi 2026 in Mathura

In Mathura, Holi is deeply devotional. Major temples such as Shri Dwarkadhish Temple and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi host bhajans, rituals and vibrant colour celebrations.

March 3 – Holika Dahan: Bonfires are lit in the evening.

March 4 – Rangwali Holi: The entire city comes alive with colours and cultural programmes.

Braj Holi 2026 in Vrindavan

Vrindavan’s Holi has a strong spiritual atmosphere. The celebrations at Banke Bihari Temple are especially famous.

February 27 – Phoolon Ki Holi: Flower petals are showered on devotees inside the temple premises.

During this period, temples open early for darshan and organise special ceremonies.

Barsana Lathmar Holi 2026

Barsana’s Lathmar Holi, held on February 25, is among the most iconic events of the season. The tradition is inspired by tales of Krishna visiting Radha’s village and playfully teasing her companions. In response, women symbolically chase men with sticks, while the men attempt to shield themselves.

The event attracts massive crowds and is accompanied by folk music, traditional sweets, and lively performances.

Nandgaon Holi 2026

On February 26, celebrations move to Nandgaon. While slightly more relaxed than Barsana’s Lathmar Holi, the atmosphere remains energetic with colours, devotional songs, and cultural rituals.

Phoolon Ki Holi 2026

Celebrated on February 27, Phoolon Ki Holi replaces gulal with fragrant flower petals. The ceremony at Banke Bihari Temple is especially popular, offering a serene and visually stunning experience.

A Celebration of Devotion and Colour

Braj Holi 2026 offers an extraordinary blend of mythology, faith, and festivity. From playful reenactments in Barsana to spiritual flower showers in Vrindavan and grand celebrations in Mathura, the festival provides a unique way to experience Holi in its most traditional and devotional form.

For anyone seeking a deeper cultural and spiritual connection to Holi, Braj Holi remains an unforgettable celebration.

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