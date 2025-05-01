OTT Releases in May 2025: Good Bad Ugly, Jack, Robinhood, Maranamass, Bazooka, and More!

The month of May has a long list of movies that are not just releasing on the big screen but will also release on various OTT platforms. Even though it's the IPL season, there are quite a wonderful bunch of movies that will make their way to the cinemas. With each passing week, there are also films that will test their luck by releasing on OTT platforms.

Given below is a list of movies that are scheduled to release on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, and Zee5 during this entire month. We have confirmed some release dates, but others remain unknown. Without further delay, let's get into the list of movies that will be releasing in the month of May in various South Indian languages.

Good Bad Ugly

The first movie in this long list is Ajith Kumar's starrer, Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, a devoted fan of Ajith, Good Bad Ugly doesn't require you to find logic in the narrative, but rather, it simply expects you to have fun, which it abundantly delivers. Ajith himself played a large part in ensuring that the fun is delivered to his fans, and the movie emerged to be the biggest hit in the actor's career.

Even though the date is not confirmed, Good Bad Ugly will most likely have its OTT release in the month of May, and the film will be released on OTT giant Netflix.

Jack

After the blockbuster success of DJ Tillu, there was no looking back for actor Siddu Jonnalagadda, and he immediately made a sequel to his beloved character Tillu and named it "Tillu Square." The movie ended up being one of the biggest blockbusters in Siddu's career, and there was no stopping Siddu after the Rs.100 crore success of the film. The actor confidently approved Bommarillu Bhaskar's script titled Jack, and the movie's promotional content sparked decent excitement among audiences.

But the audience's word of mouth once the film was released decided its fate, and it ended up being one of the worst disasters in Siddu's career. Jack releases on the OTT platform Netflix on the 2nd of May.

Agnyathavasi

There was one small film that was released in Kannada on 11th April. The movie, produced by one of Sandalwood's prolific directors named Hemanth M. Rao, was released as a small-scale film and started gathering good word of mouth. With mystery and investigation involved in the plot, movie buffs were excited to flock to the screens and support the film. While it didn't end up being a blockbuster, it did receive critical acclaim and also got released in other states as well, particularly in Hyderabad.

Set to make its debut on the streaming platform Zee5, Agnyathavasi will start streaming from May 11th.

Bromance

Malayalam cinema is having a dream run at the box office this year. With the likes of L2:Empuraan, Rekhachithram, and Thudarum ending up as giant box-office successes, there was one small film named Bromance that was released in theaters and opened up to favorable responses from audiences and critics. The movie's core idea is about the antics of Gen Z, and audiences were able to relate to the same. As a result, the movie made good money in its theatrical run and is now streaming on Sony LIV. Bromance was released on the OTT platform on May 1st.

Robinhood

One of the biggest flops in the career of Tollywood star Nithiin, Venky Kudmula's Robinhood, failed to impress the audiences. Released amid huge hype and expectations, Robinhood simply fell flat in every department, and even David Warner's cameo didn't help the film at all. Nithiin's search for a hit continues, and Venky Kudumula should get back to the drawing board to figure out what the audience truly expects out of him.

Robinhood starts streaming on Zee 5 from May 10th.

There are some other films like Dominic and the Ladies Purse, Thudarum, Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass who will also make their OTT debuts this month on platforms like JioHotstar and SonyLIV. All in all, it promises to be a fantastic month for movie lovers who are eagerly waiting for their favorite movies to land on OTT.