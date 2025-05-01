Major Accident Averted at Chandrababu Naidu’s Public Meeting in Nellore

A major accident was narrowly averted during a public meeting organized by the TDP-led government and attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Narampeta in Nellore district after a metal arch collapsed at the venue.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, as the area had already been vacated by the public before the incident occurred.

The mishap has sparked public outrage, especially since it follows closely on the heels of the Simhachalam temple tragedy, where seven devotees lost their lives in a wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival.

Citizens are now questioning the safety protocols and event management practices of the government while organizing large-scale public events. Many criticized the lack of oversight, noting that the metal arch, installed in the morning, collapsed by evening, raising concerns over the quality of materials and structural integrity.

As part of the day’s programme, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated 11 MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) parks, which have been developed at a total cost of ₹216 crore.