OTT Releases to Binge Watch This Weekend: The Good Wife, Thug Life, Uppu Kappurambu, and More!

It's another weekend, and multiple OTT platforms have come up with different forms of content to cater to their widespread audiences across the country, and it's safe to say that audiences are spoilt for choices as multiple streaming platforms have come up with web series and films.

Let's take a look at some of the films and web shows that you can stream this weekend.

Thug Life

Netflix took the digital rights for this Kamal Haasan film, and owing to its disastrous response, the OTT platform decided to break the earlier 8-week window they had and released the movie early for fans. According to reports, there was also a cut in the previous deal that Netflix did for Thug Life, and even though nothing is confirmed, Thug Life proved to be one forgettable film for fans and also for makers.

Thug Life is now streaming on Netflix.

Good Wife

An adaptation of the hit American show, The Good Wife, features Priyamani and Sampath Raj and is directed by Revathy. JioHotstar has been on a streak in remaking English shows, and The Good Wife falls into the same category. There is no doubt in telling that Priyamani is an actress par excellence, and she drives the show home in this adaptation that works partly.

The Good Wife Streams on JioHotstar.

Kaalidhar Laapata

Abhishek Bachchan has time and again proved that he is one actor who isn't hesitant to try out new and experimental roles, and in Kaalidhar Laapata, he plays the titular role of a man suffering from memory loss who escapes from his brothers after they hatch up a plan to disown him at Mahakumbh. He finds an unlikely friendship with a young orphan, and how their relationship evolves forms the rest of the tale.

A Zee5 (Z5) original, Kaalidhar Laapata is one film that shouldn't be missed this weekend.

Uppu Kappurambu

Amazon MGM studios' straight Telugu feature has Keerthy Suresh and Suhaas in lead roles, and the movie works majorly because of the comedy generated from its hilarious sequences. There is a serious conflict at hand in Uppu Kappurambu, and how the director decided to lace it with humor in a lighthearted manner is what's appealing, and this is yet another movie that will grab eyeballs.

Uppu Kappurambu is available on Prime Video.

Another TV show worth watching accurately depicts a police investigation surrounding Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. Titled The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination, the series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and it features some of the best performances by actors who are little known to people. SonyLIV didn't promote the show enough, but viewers have praised its intensity and gripping nature.