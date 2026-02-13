OTT Releases This Week, Feb 9 – 15
This week’s OTT lineup brings a diverse mix of fresh films and web series across major streaming platforms, offering something for fans of crime thrillers, drama, comedy, romance, horror and more. Whether you’re looking for edge-of-your-seat content or light-hearted entertainment, here’s what you can stream online in India this week.
Top OTT Releases (Feb 9 – 15, 2026)
Kohrra Season 2 (Netflix — Crime, Thriller)
- Release Date: February 11, 2026
- A gripping Punjabi crime thriller returns with a new murder investigation that uncovers dark secrets in rural Punjab.
Amar Vishwas (Amazon MX Player — Legal Drama)
- Release Date: February 11, 2026
- This courtroom drama follows a Mumbai lawyer defending the underprivileged while unearthing shocking truths in a high-stakes murder case.
Bandwaale (Amazon Prime Video — Drama, Musical)
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
- A heartfelt musical series about friends forming a band, pursuing dreams, and navigating life in a small town.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (ZEE5 — Action, Comedy)
- Release Date: February 11, 2026
- A fun Telugu action-comedy where a security officer reconnects with his family under quirky and dramatic circumstances.
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (Netflix — Comedy, Drama)
- Release Date: February 12, 2026
- A village comedy-drama that revolves around feuding neighbours and a local official’s chaotic journey toward peace.
Baby Girl (SonyLIV — Thriller, Suspense)
- Release Date: February 12, 2026
- A tense Malayalam thriller about a hospital attendant who becomes the prime suspect in a newborn’s disappearance.
The Conjuring: Last Rites (JioHotstar — Horror)
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
- The final chapter of the iconic horror franchise, the Warrens investigate a terrifying haunting linked to a cursed mirror.
Museum of Innocence (Netflix — Romance, Drama)
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
- A period romance based on the novel by Orhan Pamuk, following a man’s obsessive love in 1970s Istanbul.
Additional Releases This Week
- Is This Thing On? (Prime Video) — February 10, 2026
- Cross Season 2 (Prime Video) — February 11, 2026
- Love Is Blind Season 10 (Netflix) — February 11, 2026
- Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani (ETv Win) — February 12, 2026
- Predator: Badlands (JioHotstar) — February 12, 2026
- Yamla (Chaupal) — February 12, 2026
- The Strangers Chapter 2 (Prime Video) — February 12, 2026
- SSS (ETV Win) — February 12, 2026
- Lead Children (Netflix) — February 13, 2026
- Uttar (ZEE5) — February 13, 2026
What’s New For Viewers
This week’s OTT slate features a blend of fresh content — from returning seasons of gripping crime thrillers and courtroom dramas to feel-good musical dramas and supernatural horror. With regional films now streaming alongside global titles, audiences have a variety of choices across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Zee5, and more.