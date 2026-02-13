OTT Releases This Week, Feb 9 – 15

This week’s OTT lineup brings a diverse mix of fresh films and web series across major streaming platforms, offering something for fans of crime thrillers, drama, comedy, romance, horror and more. Whether you’re looking for edge-of-your-seat content or light-hearted entertainment, here’s what you can stream online in India this week.

Top OTT Releases (Feb 9 – 15, 2026)

Kohrra Season 2 (Netflix — Crime, Thriller)

Release Date: February 11, 2026

A gripping Punjabi crime thriller returns with a new murder investigation that uncovers dark secrets in rural Punjab.

Amar Vishwas (Amazon MX Player — Legal Drama)

Release Date: February 11, 2026

This courtroom drama follows a Mumbai lawyer defending the underprivileged while unearthing shocking truths in a high-stakes murder case.

Bandwaale (Amazon Prime Video — Drama, Musical)

Release Date: February 13, 2026

A heartfelt musical series about friends forming a band, pursuing dreams, and navigating life in a small town.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (ZEE5 — Action, Comedy)

Release Date: February 11, 2026

A fun Telugu action-comedy where a security officer reconnects with his family under quirky and dramatic circumstances.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (Netflix — Comedy, Drama)

Release Date: February 12, 2026

A village comedy-drama that revolves around feuding neighbours and a local official’s chaotic journey toward peace.

Baby Girl (SonyLIV — Thriller, Suspense)

Release Date: February 12, 2026

A tense Malayalam thriller about a hospital attendant who becomes the prime suspect in a newborn’s disappearance.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (JioHotstar — Horror)

Release Date: February 13, 2026

The final chapter of the iconic horror franchise, the Warrens investigate a terrifying haunting linked to a cursed mirror.

Museum of Innocence (Netflix — Romance, Drama)

Release Date: February 13, 2026

A period romance based on the novel by Orhan Pamuk, following a man’s obsessive love in 1970s Istanbul.

Additional Releases This Week

Is This Thing On? (Prime Video) — February 10, 2026

Cross Season 2 (Prime Video) — February 11, 2026

Love Is Blind Season 10 (Netflix) — February 11, 2026

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani (ETv Win) — February 12, 2026

Predator: Badlands (JioHotstar) — February 12, 2026

Yamla (Chaupal) — February 12, 2026

The Strangers Chapter 2 (Prime Video) — February 12, 2026

SSS (ETV Win) — February 12, 2026

Lead Children (Netflix) — February 13, 2026

Uttar (ZEE5) — February 13, 2026

What’s New For Viewers

This week’s OTT slate features a blend of fresh content — from returning seasons of gripping crime thrillers and courtroom dramas to feel-good musical dramas and supernatural horror. With regional films now streaming alongside global titles, audiences have a variety of choices across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Zee5, and more.