Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT Release on ManoramaMAX

Oru Jaathi Jathakam, a Malayalam romantic comedy directed by M. Mohanan, was released in theaters on January 31, 2025. The film stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar, Pooja Mohanraj, and Mridul Nair. It tells the story of Jayesh, whose life takes a surprising turn after a palmistry expert predicts inner conflict and turmoil. As the story unfolds, Jayesh faces several challenges, encountering influential women who shape his journey.

The movie will soon be available for streaming on manoramaMAX, though the exact release date has not been confirmed yet.

The film features an impressive cast, including Vineeth Sreenivasan and Nikhila Vimal, along with Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Kunhikrishnan P P, Mridul Nair, Vidhu Prathap, and others. The film is produced by Maha Subair under Varnachitra Films, with Rakesh Mantodi as the writer and Sharesh Malayenkandy as the co-writer. The team includes cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil, music composer Guna Balasubramaniam, and editor Ranjan Abraham.

The film's creative team includes makeup artist Shaji Pulpally, choreographer Archana Master, and casting director Prasanth Pattiam. The action sequences were handled by PC Stunts, while the soundtrack featured singers like Zia Ul Haq, Sarath Chandran Mannarkkad, and Yadu Krishnan K. The film was distributed by AP International & Varnachitra Films in India, and Home Screen Entertainment took care of the overseas distribution.