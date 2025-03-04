BJP leaders welcome Dilip Jaiswal's appoint as Bihar party chief

Patna, March 4 (IANS) Dilip Jaiswal has been officially reappointed as the President of the Bihar BJP, a move welcomed by party leaders as they gear up for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The announcement was made by Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the State Council meeting at Bapu Auditorium in Patna on Tuesday.

Expressing his gratitude, Jaiswal told IANS, "This is a historic moment for me. I have accepted this challenge and responsibility. I will work towards strengthening the party, taking along all the leaders and workers who have worked relentlessly for the party."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasised the democratic nature of the BJP, and told IANS, "In the Bharatiya Janata Party, any worker who is given a responsibility is chosen by the workers themselves. Today, during the Bihar Rajya Parishad election meeting, Dilip Jaiswal has been re-nominated as President with a full majority."

He added that under Jaiswal's leadership, the NDA would secure a victory in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Nityanand Rai echoed this sentiment, stating, "The Bihar unit has chosen a hardworking and humble leader connected to the grassroots. We will fight the elections under his leadership and form an NDA government in Bihar."

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also welcomed the decision and said, "Under Jaiswal's leadership, the organisation will progress."

BJP leader and Minister Prem Kumar said, "The party has expanded significantly under his leadership. In the 2025 elections, the NDA will once again hoist its flag of victory and form the government in Bihar."

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also lauded the decision, stating, "Under Dilip Jaiswal's leadership, the BJP will continue to grow. Additionally, as Manohar Lal Khattar has stated, the NDA government will be formed under Nitish Kumar's leadership. There is great enthusiasm among party workers, and the NDA is set to return to power here."

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Dharmshila Gupta praised Jaiswal's accessibility, saying, "He is a leader whose doors remain open 24/7 for party workers. He is a very simple man."

She expressed confidence that the NDA would secure a majority in the upcoming elections.

Hailing from Khagaria district in Bihar, Dilip Jaiswal belongs to the Kalwar caste and holds M.Sc, MBA, PhD, and Master of Philosophy degrees. A three-time MLC from Purnea, Araria, and Kishanganj constituencies, he has served as BJP's treasurer for two decades and is considered close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jaiswal recently resigned as Bihar's Revenue & Land Reforms Minister following Nitish Kumar's Cabinet expansion. BJP follows the 'One Man, One Post' rule, prompting his resignation.

This move paved the way for the induction of seven BJP leaders into Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, a strategic step ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, expected in October-November.

His nomination for the state president position was backed by Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister Mangal Pandey, and Legislative Councillor Sanjay Mayukh. With no other candidates filing nominations, his appointment was uncontested.

The State Council meeting, attended by over 6,000 BJP members, focussed on strengthening party unity and finalising election strategies. Key attendees included Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bettiah MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP incharge Vinod Tawde, and Deputy State incharge Deepak Prakash.

With Jaiswal at the helm, the Bihar BJP aims to bolster its organisational structure and intensify its election campaign, positioning itself for a strong contest in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.