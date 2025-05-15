Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Maranamass, Hunt, and More

Malayalam film has continuously shown that it is a timeless medium. With two consecutive box office successes in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, industry icon Mohanlal has led the charge in this year's incredible box office performance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of these films on streaming services, as there were plenty of additional blockbusters as well.

Let's look at a few of the movies that will be available this week on different OTT platforms.

Maranamass

Maranamass, Basil Joseph's dark comedy, debuted on OTT and is currently available for streaming in Malayalam and four dubbed languages. The film, which was co-written with Siju Sunny and directed by newbie Sivaprasad, centers on a serial killer, his victim, her lover, and other people who board the same nighttime bus and start a catastrophic series of events. Maranamass, which stars Anishma Anilkumar and Babu Antony, among others, is a compelling thriller that combines crime, psychological tension, and dark comedy.

Maranamass is now streaming on SonyLIV.

Hunt

Bhavana plays Keerthi, a forensic physician involved in a terrifying murder investigation, in the movie. As she learns more, she discovers that Dr. Sara was the long-dead victim, which set off a chain of uncanny, inexplicable events. The storyline reveals the truth about Sara's identity, how she died, and any eerie messages she might have been trying to convey. Kailas Menon wrote the film's music, which features powerful performances by Renji Panicker, Ajmal Ameer, Chandhunath, Anu Mohan, and Aditi Ravi.

On May 23, Hunt will begin to stream on ManoramaMAX.

Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan

Jiju and Sandhya, a girl from a higher caste, fall in love in the straightforward but heartwarming tale of Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan. Jiju is seriously threatened by Sandhya's relative Satheesh (Sidharth Bharathan), who opposes their romance. The film thrives on nostalgia, powerful performances, and emotional depth, echoing the allure of Malayalam romances from the 1990s. The picture feels genuine and grounded because of the strong performances of Unni Lalu, Samriddhi Tara, and Sajin Cherukayil. ManoramaMAX is now streaming the movie.

Ouseppinte Osiyathu

The sensitive and emotionally charged drama Ouseppinte Osiyathu, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on May 9, examines the shaky relationships between a father and his kids. Long-suppressed tensions reappear after an unexpected turn of events upends their lives, compelling them to face the demons of their shared history. The movie develops into a poignant tribute to forgiveness, healing, and the unshakable bonds of familial love as the family works through suffering, pride, and reconciliation. You may now watch this heartbreaking drama on Prime Video.