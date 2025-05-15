‘Exercise Raahat’: Army, NDRF join forces for disaster relief excellence in Nagaland

Kohima, May 15 (IANS) In a resounding testament to the spirit of collaboration and preparedness, Indian Army engineers under the Spear Corps collaborated with the elite National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to orchestrate a groundbreaking disaster relief exercise, aptly christened ‘Exercise Raahat’.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla on Thursday said that the meticulously planned 3-day exercise was held in Rangapahar Military Station in Nagaland from May 13 to 15 May, marking a new paradigm in the field of disaster management and response.

‘Exercise Raahat’ was conceived with a singular vision of elevating the readiness and efficiency of disaster relief operations, especially with the looming spectre of the monsoon season.

Lt Col Shukla said that the exercise showcased a master class in synergy, drawing on the rich tapestry of experience and expertise of the Indian Army and NDRF. By leveraging each other’s strengths and sharing invaluable lessons from past endeavours, the two organisations have set a new benchmark in disaster relief operations, he said.

The exercise unfolded over three action-packed days, with May 13 and 14 being dedicated to intensive planning sessions.

“Here, the sharpest minds from both forces engaged in spirited discussions, war-gamed complex scenarios and dissected real-life case studies. Group discussions fostered dynamic responses, ensuring that every conceivable challenge was met with innovative solutions,” the Defence spokesman said.

He said that the culmination of ‘Exercise Raahat’ on May 15 witnessed a lecture-cum-demonstration. The sappers showcased a dazzling array of cutting-edge equipment and demonstrated the full spectrum of relief operations, including rescue missions and critical medical assistance. Whereas, the skilled troops of NDRF exhibited their prowess with niche disaster relief equipment, underscoring their readiness to tackle any emergency.

The spokesman said that the demonstration was further enriched by the enthusiastic participation of flood relief columns from various units of the Spear Corps, reinforcing the emphasis on inter-agency cooperation.

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC, Spear Corps, addressed the participants and lauded the professionalism and dedication of all participants, duly emphasising that this exercise would catalyse enhanced preparedness and seamless synergy between Army and NDRF.

The GOC noted that the integration of new technologies would further empower both organisations to respond swiftly and effectively to any kind of disaster.

‘Exercise Raahat’ stands as a shining beacon of what can be achieved when vision, expertise and teamwork converge. As the monsoon season approaches, the lessons learned and bonds forged during this exercise will undoubtedly translate into lives saved and communities protected, the Defence spokesman stated.

