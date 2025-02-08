Loveyapa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Comedy Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s new romantic comedy, Loveyapa, hit theatres on February 6 and has been getting great reviews from both audiences and critics. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today and has done well at the box office, which is a good sign for its future.

If you’re wondering where to watch it after its theatrical run, there’s good news! Loveyapa is expected to be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon, though the makers haven’t officially confirmed it yet.

The story of Loveyapa revolves around a young couple who want to convince their parents about their relationship. The girl asks her father to accept the boy she loves, but the father sets a condition: the couple must swap phones for 24 hours. As they go through each other’s phones, they uncover secrets and lies, leading to some funny and emotional moments.

The movie stars Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Kiku Sharda, and Grusha Kapoor in key roles.

The original Tamil film, Love Today, was a big success, grossing Rs 66.57 crore in India and Rs 83.55 crore worldwide. It was released on November 4, 2022, and received a positive response for its humor and relatable storyline.

So, if you’re in the mood for a lighthearted romantic comedy with a fun twist, Loveyapa is the movie to watch! Keep an eye out for its OTT release soon.