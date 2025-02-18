Kaushaljis vs Kaushal OTT Release on February 21 on Jio Hotstar

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal is an upcoming drama film starring Pavail Gulati, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The movie explores generational conflicts and the complexities of family life in a large Indian household. Set for release on OTT, the film will be available to stream from February 21, 2025, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Beta bola- ‘modern bano’ …. Papa- Mummy ne seriously le liya!



Ab hoga small town Kannauj me full emotional hungama!#KaushaljisVSKaushal#KaushaljisVSKaushalOnJioHotstar streaming on Feb 21 only on #JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/3cLc9iX80U — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) February 17, 2025

The story follows Yug Kaushal, a 27-year-old man from a small town, Kannauj, who moves to Delhi. After falling in love, he decides to marry the woman of his dreams. However, his life takes a turn when he returns home and discovers that his parents have decided to divorce. Now, Yug must figure out if he can save his family from falling apart.

Director Seemaa Desai shared her excitement about the film, calling it a story that bridges the generational gap between Gen X and Millennials. She highlighted that Kaushaljis vs Kaushal focuses on love, family, and second chances, especially the complexities of long-term relationships. “This film is for the heart,” she said.

Ashutosh Rana, who plays Mr. Kaushal, expressed his joy in portraying a quirky character who is both an accountant and a lover of qawwali. He promises a blend of humor, emotions, and family drama, making the film relatable and heartwarming.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Grusha Kapoor, and others, and is produced by Jio Studios. Get ready for an emotional and entertaining journey with Kaushaljis vs Kaushal when it releases on February 21, 2025, only on JioHotstar.