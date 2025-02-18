Oppn should not vent frustration of defeat in Assembly, says UP CM as Budget Session begins

Lucknow, Feb 18 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Tuesday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing hope that the Opposition would contribute positively to the smooth proceedings of the House instead of venting their frustrations of defeat in the recent elections.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of the address of the Governor and the budget, stating, “They are crucial issues where not only the Opposition, but every member of the House can effectively put forward their points.”

He assured that the government was well-prepared to provide factual answers to any issues raised by the Opposition.

“The House is a platform for meaningful discussions rather than a battleground for allegations and counter-allegations,” he said.

CM Yogi hoped that the conduct of the Opposition would be strong and dignified throughout the proceedings of the Assembly.

CM Yogi highlighted that the session begins with the Governor's address and will include the passing of the UP government's budget for the year. “In addition, important issues related to public interest and state development will be discussed,” he said.

He mentioned that from Wednesday, discussions on the Governor's address would take place, and on February 20, the general budget for 2025-26 would be presented in the House.

The session is proposed to run from February 18 to March 5, which CM Yogi said is a rare occurrence in the history of Uttar Pradesh Assembly for running so long in one session.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of both the ruling party and the Opposition to ensure smooth proceedings.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the House would become a platform for discussions and praised the unprecedented standards set by the double-engine government of the BJP in the last eight years for UP’s development.

“The current situation shows a significant change in perception, with Uttar Pradesh being seen as a centre of attraction both nationally and internationally,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister urged the Opposition to engage in meaningful discussions rather than avoiding them, suggesting that this Budget Session could be highly productive if the Opposition cooperates. “Honourable members would also get an opportunity to present their views,” he said.

