February 19 Holiday or not?

Shivaji Jayanti on February 19 is the day that marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a legendary icon in Indian history. Although February 19 is a public holiday in Maharashtra when Shivaji Maharaj is honoured, other states also celebrate the day, even though in some capacity.

States Celebrating Public Holiday on February 19

Maharashtra: Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary is celebrated as a public holiday, and government offices, schools, and colleges remain closed on this day.

Goa: Goa also celebrates a public holiday on February 19 for Shivaji Jayanti, and there are different cultural events held with government offices and schools remaining closed on this day.

Karnataka: In Karnataka, especially in regions where there is a large Marathi-speaking populace, Shivaji Jayanti is commemorated with cultural events and activities, though it isn't a public holiday statewide.

Optional Holidays and Regional Observances in Other States

Telangana: Shivaji Jayanti isn't an official holiday in Telangana, but certain schools and institutions might commemorate it by having optional holidays, and events might be held to honour the work and impact of Shivaji Maharaj.

Andhra Pradesh: Like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh does not have February 19 as a public holiday for Shivaji Jayanti, but there might be some local celebrations and events in schools, and optional holidays may be provided to commemorate the day.

Other States: Shivaji Jayanti is not a government holiday in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, though local celebrations or cultural events to commemorate Shivaji's role in Indian history could be organized there. Optional holidays are not quite prevalent in such states, though educational programs or commemorative celebrations could still occur in certain establishments.

Jammu and Kashmir's Winter Break

Jammu and Kashmir is on winter break until February 28, and hence schools and educational institutions are shut during this time. Although this holiday is not specifically connected to Shivaji Jayanti, the current winter break happens to fall on the same date, and hence schools are closed on February 19.

In summary, though Shivaji Jayanti is not a national public holiday, several states mark the day with different levels of acknowledgement. As more people become aware of Shivaji Maharaj's contributions to Indian history, more states are likely to make February 19 a public holiday in the future.

