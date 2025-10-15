Jio Hotstar Down: Bigg Boss 19, Modern Family Fans Express Frustration on X

Streaming platform Jio Hotstar reported a technical glitch on Wednesday (October 15), sparking a wave of user complaints.

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report issues, saying the app was either failing to load or showing repeated error messages while streaming.

Acknowledging the problem, Jio Hotstar released an official statement:

“Due to some unforeseen technical issue, some of our users may have issues while streaming content or accessing the platform. We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue and regret the inconvenience caused.”

The platform’s technical team is reportedly working to fix the glitch as user complaints continued to pour in on X.

One of the platform’s most popular features, Bigg Boss 19, was particularly affected, with multiple users expressing disappointment. Tagging Jio Hotstar, one user tweeted:

“What happened to the @JioHotstar app? My internet is fine because all other apps are working, but something is wrong with Jio Hotstar.”

The app reportedly crashed around lunchtime, leaving users unable to watch their favourite shows, including Modern Family and Bigg Boss 19. Some users also reported issues accessing features such as search, watch history, and login.

According to Downdetector, complaints peaked at 227 around 1:45 pm on October 15. However, users continued reporting issues on X, with some claiming the app remained non-functional for up to three hours.

I cant watch bigg boss live while eating because @JioHotstar #JioHotstar is down — Vilz (@CuzImSlytherin) October 15, 2025

While watching Gog, it suddenly cut off by itself, and now it's showing this.#JioHotstar isn't working🤔

Anyone else facing this problem?#AbhishekMalhan #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/3KRpnL4nCy — ~𝖚ɐɯ𝖔ᴚ 🐦 (@_honest_guy_) October 15, 2025