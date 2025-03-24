Jaat OTT Rights Acquired by Netflix

Fans of action thrillers are in for a treat as Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda star in the high-octane movie Jaat, set to release in theatres on April 10, 2025. Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, the film promises a thrilling clash between the two leading men. Following its theatrical run, Jaat will be available for streaming on Netflix.

The movie features a stellar cast including Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Saiyami Kher, and many more. With music by Thaman S., the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and TG Vishwa Prasad, under Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. This marks Gopichandh Malineni’s Bollywood directorial debut, where he also contributes to the story and screenplay. The film is distributed by AA Films and Yash Raj Films.

Jaat follows the story of Ranjit Singh, also known as Jaat (Sunny Deol), a tough man seeking revenge after his family and village are destroyed by the ruthless criminal kingpin Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda). As Jaat embarks on a journey of vengeance, he faces numerous obstacles, including betrayal and violent confrontations with Ranatunga's goons.

With intense action and a gripping storyline, Jaat is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.