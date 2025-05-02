Hai Junoon OTT release on JioHotstar on May 16

JioHotstar is all set to stream its new youth-centric series “Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate.” starting May 16, 2025. The official trailer has already been released, creating buzz around the college-based drama.

The show is set in the fictional Anderson College in Mumbai and revolves around a high-energy music and dance competition. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma, written by Aditya Bhat, and produced by Jio Creative Labs.

Sumedh Mudgalkar plays the lead role of Sebi, a young man who joins a rebellious dance crew called “The Misfits” under the mentorship of Pearl Saldhana, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. The team is up against their rivals “The Supersonics”, led by legacy student Gagan Ahuja, portrayed by Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The cast also includes Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, and several fresh faces. One standout element of the show is the integration of 40 original songs into the storyline, adding depth to the performances.

Neil Nitin Mukesh highlighted the emotional and dramatic depth of the series, saying it goes beyond stage performances. Jacqueline Fernandez shared that playing Pearl challenged her emotionally and made her adapt her dancing style.

Sumedh said his character represents the struggles of marginalized youth seeking acceptance. Siddharth Nigam trained to sing for his role, and Priyank Sharma spoke about building true friendships through the show.

Director Abhishek Sharma described the series as a real reflection of college life—filled with ambition, competition, heartbreak, and discovery.