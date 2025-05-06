Good Bad Ugly OTT Release: At What Time Does Ajith Kumar’s Film Stream on Netflix?

There couldn't have been a better time than now for Ajith Kumar fans. The actor, who has always maintained that films are not his priority owing to racing, has scores of fans who are willing to spend money out of their pockets to watch his movies multiple times. This comes from the fear that their Thala might bid adieu to films anytime, and they want to cherish his persona on-screen as much as they can.

Over the past two months, Ajith had two releases—one is Vidaamuyarchi, and the other is Good Bad Ugly. Even though Vidaamuyarchi disappointed fans but impressed cinephiles, Good Bad Ugly remained that one perfect film that Ajith's fans were expecting from the star.

For a star movie to run and emerge as a blockbuster, you don't need to have a proper storyline, but if you can try to weave magic with the star's hits and aptly celebrate his persona, that is enough to cause mayhem at the box office, and the same happened with The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Other industries, barring Tamil, didn't really come together to celebrate the film and the star, but the collections from Tamil Nadu and overseas were enough to stamp the eternal authority of Ajith Kumar.

Good Bad Ugly managed to amass more than Rs.250 crores at the box office and remains Ajith's highest-grossing movie to date. After a gap of four weeks, the movie is all set to make its streaming debut on Netflix on May 8th.

Good, Bad, Ugly OTT Release: At What Time Will the Film Stream?

Netflix has a habit of releasing its movies at a particular time, and even for its Indian content, they will release them at 12:00 AM Pacific time. The same release timing will apply to The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, making this much-awaited movie available for streaming to fans at 12:30 PM IST.