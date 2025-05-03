Good Bad Ugly OTT Release: Netflix Confirms Date, Ajith's Film to Stream from May 8!

The past few months have been a joyous time for fans of Kollywood star Ajith Kumar as two of his films have been released at the box office. One turned out to be a dud, and the other emerged as the biggest hit in the hero's career.

The movie's name is Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film grossed more than Rs. 250 crores worldwide, and it's a true celebration of Ajith's stardom and nostalgic callbacks to some of his iconic films.

Despite the film's thin plot, Adhik's quirky writing contributed significantly, and with the incredible star cast on board, the film continued to generate impressive box-office numbers. After all, it was the fans who knew how to show their favorite hero onscreen. First it was Lokesh Kanagaraj with Vikram, and now it was Adhik with Good Bad Ugly.

Good Bad Ugly OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie?

There has been speculation over the film making its OTT debut very soon. Netflix bagged the streaming rights to the movie, and now they have announced the release date. According to Netflix's social media post, Good Bad Ugly will release on May 8th, Friday. Like every Netflix India release, Good Bad Ugly will also be streaming from 01:30 PM IST.

Even in its streaming release, the movie will definitely attract more eyeballs as fans want to watch Ajith Kumar's film because his next movie hasn't been announced yet. He also commented recently that he might have to quit acting one day. So, Ajith's fans will take every possible chance to watch and support his films.