The Door OTT Release on May 16: Where to Watch Bhavana Menon’s Tamil Horror Thriller

The Tamil horror-thriller The Door, which released in theatres on March 28, 2025, is now heading to OTT. Despite a theatrical run that saw mixed reviews and underwhelming box office performance, the film is getting a second life on streaming. It will premiere on the Simply South App from May 16, but will not be available for streaming in India.

Directed by Jaiiddev and produced by Naveen Rajan, The Door stars Bhavana Menon, Ganesh Venkatraman, and Jaya Prakash in lead roles. Supporting cast includes Shivaranjani, Nandha Kumar, Sindhoory, Ramesh Arumugam, Girish, Pandy Ravi, Sangeetha, Roshni, Sithik, and Vinoliya.

The film tells the story of Mithra, an architect sent to oversee a construction site after her father suffers a suspicious accident. Once on-site, she begins to notice strange events and the mysterious deaths of several workers. Soon, she starts experiencing paranormal activities, including visions and voices.

As Mithra investigates, she learns she has become a medium for the spirits of a mother and daughter who were victims of a land grab in the 1990s. She digs into her father's old documents and uncovers a dark history linking his past to the cursed land.

Her journey leads her to uncover a web of corruption and crime, involving former police officers, unethical doctors, and a paranormal expert. All trails eventually lead to Nandha Kumar, the hidden antagonist responsible for the original crime.

#DOOR, streaming on Simply South from May 16 worldwide, excluding India. pic.twitter.com/9bqsoVJ3p0 — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) May 13, 2025

The Door features cinematography by Gowtham G and music composed by Varun Unni. Distributed by Sapphire Studios, the film now looks to reach a wider global audience through its OTT release.

Fans of horror and mystery can catch the film streaming worldwide (except India) from May 16.